Uber drivers to face action for charging extra to switch on AC

Ride-hailing company Uber will take action against drivers on its platform who are charging customers an additional amount for switching on the air-conditioner (AC) during rides.

With CNG price touching `69.11 per kg in Delhi following as many as three hikes by Indraprastha Gas in April alone, many customers have complained that Uber and Ola Cabs drivers are charging an extra amount over and above the normal fare to switch the AC on. In Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, CNG now costs `71.67 per kg. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel and CNG prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of this spike, we’ve raised fares in some cities. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to evaluate the situation and will take further steps as needed,” a spokesperson from Uber told FE. “Uber does not levy extra charges for switching on the AC during a ride and any driver who is charging such fee will face action from the company for violating our community guidelines.

Uber expects drivers on its platform to keep the car AC switched on during a ride. In case of the drivers’ refusal, riders have the option to reach Uber via in-app chat messages and post-trip feedback. Continued non-compliance by drivers may lead to them losing access to the Uber app,” the spokesperson said. Uber has recently hiked trip fares in Mumbai by 15%. Ola Cabs did not respond to the queries sent by FE. Owing to rising CNG prices, auto, cab, and taxi drivers in Delhi have even threatened to go on a strike from April 18, stated a PTI report.