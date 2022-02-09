Three Wheels United partners with Euler Motors to deploy over 1,000 e-3Ws by end of FY23

Three Wheels United (TWU) has partnered with Euler Motors to deploy over 1,000 electric three-wheelers by the end of FY23. TWU is said to provide financing solutions for cargo vehicle drivers to switch to EV three-wheelers.

Three Wheels United (TWU), a Bengaluru-based tech-enabled financier of light electric vehicles, has partnered with EV-maker Euler Motors to accelerate the adoption of electric three-wheelers in India. As a part of the partnership, TWU and Euler Motors will deploy over 1000 electric three-wheelers across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad by the end of the financial year 2023. Thanks to this collaboration, Three Wheels United and Euler Motors will jointly work towards promoting sustainable mobility.

While TWU is said to provide the required financing solutions for cargo vehicle drivers to switch to EV three-wheelers, Euler Motors will assist them with access to charging infrastructure, maintenance, and service of the vehicles. Through this partnership, TWU and Euler Motors aim to create ‘first-generation EV driver entrepreneurs’ by helping them transition from renting to owning their own vehicles. Both the companies will work together to promote the adoption of Euler’s electric cargo three-wheeler ‘HiLoad EV’.

Commenting on the partnership, Saurav Kumar, Founder & CEO, Euler Motors, said, “Access to easy financing is a critical market enabler for India to make a large-scale EV transition. Euler Motors and Three Wheels United, both, are committed towards solving these EV ecosystem issues from the ground up. We are excited to partner with Three Wheels United and execute our common vision of zero-emission logistics and sustainable business operations. This partnership will help us drive a faster deployment of our customer order book of 3500 HiLoads with the required financing solutions.”

Cedrick Tandong, CEO & Co-Founder, Three Wheels United, added, “Euler Motors and Three Wheels United have a shared vision of reducing the climate impact of the transportation sector by eradicating barriers to mass adoption of EVs in India. I am excited to partner with a brand that is known for creating innovative and superior alternatives to traditional last-mile logistics. Through our support, drivers can now easily shift to electric three-wheelers and positively impact the environment.”