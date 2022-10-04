Two-wheeler Sales September 2022: Royal Enfield, Suzuki, Bajaj record healthy growth

September 2022 turned out to be a great month for the Indian automotive industry. Most automakers registered healthy growth in sales and there’s a positive sentiment in the market. Thanks to the festive season, even the two-wheeler segment witnessed good demand and manufacturers posted an uptick in domestic sales. Here, we have explained how each two-wheeler maker performed in the domestic market in September 2022.

Two-wheeler Sales in India in September 2022:

Brand Sept 2022 Sept 2021 YoY Change Aug 2022 MoM Change Hero MotoCorp 5,07,690 5,05,462 0.4% 4,50,740 12.6% Honda 4,88,924 4,63,683 5.4% 4,23,216 15.5% TVS 2,83,878 2,44,084 16% 3,15,539 -10% Bajaj 2,22,912 1,73,945 28% 2,33,838 -4.6% Royal Enfield 73,646 27,233 170% 62,236 18.3% Suzuki 72,012 55,608 29.5% 64,654 11.4%

Hero MotoCorp: 5,07,690 units

Hero MotoCorp sold 5,07,690 units in the domestic market in September 2022, recording a negligible 0.4 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 5,05,462 units. But, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 12.6 per cent as it sold 4,50,740 units in August 2022.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India: 4,88,924 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) managed to sell 4,88,924 units in September 2022, thereby registering a 5.4 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 4,63,683 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 15.5 per cent increase in sales as it sold 4,23,216 units in August 2022.

TVS Motor Company: 2,83,878 units

TVS Motor Company sold 2,83,878 units in the domestic market in September 2022, recording a 16 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 2,44,084 units. But, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 10 per cent as it sold 3,15,539 units in August 2022.

Bajaj Auto: 2,22,912 units

Bajaj Auto managed to sell 2,22,912 units in September 2022, thereby registering a 28 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,73,945 units. But, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 4.6 per cent decline in sales as it sold 2,33,838 units in August 2022.

Royal Enfield: 73,646 units

Royal Enfield managed to sell 73,646 units in September 2022, registering a massive 170 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 27,233 units. Also, on an MoM basis, it recorded an 18.3 per cent increase in sales as it sold 62,236 units in August 2022.

Suzuki: 72,012 units

Suzuki Two-wheelers sold 72,012 units in India in September 2022, recording a 29.5 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 55,608 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 11.4 per cent as it sold 64,654 units in August 2022.