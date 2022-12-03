Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield, Honda record healthy growth

The year 2022 is finally coming to an end. In the last few months, there was a positive sentiment in the market due to the festive season. Most automakers posted an uptick in sales last month on a YoY basis. In the two-wheeler category, Royal Enfield, Honda and Suzuki recorded healthy growth in sales. Here, we have explained how each two-wheeler maker performed in November 2022.

Two-wheeler Sales in India in November 2022:

Brand Nov 2022 Nov 2021 YoY Change Oct 2022 MoM Change Hero MotoCorp 3,79,839 3,49,393 8.7% 4,42,825 -16.6% Honda 3,53,540 2,56,174 38% 4,25,000 -16.8% TVS 1,91,730 1,75,940 8.9% 2,75,934 -30.5% Bajaj 1,23,490 1,44,953 -15% 2,06,000 -40% Royal Enfield 65,760 44,830 47% 76,528 -14% Suzuki 63,156 55,662 21% 69,634 -8.9%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,79,839 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording an 8.7% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,49,393 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 16.6% as it sold 4,42,825 units in October 2022.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India managed to sell 3,53,540 units in November 2022, registering a massive 38% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 2,56,174 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 16.8% decline in sales as it sold 4,25,000 units in October 2022.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company sold 1,91,730 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording a 9&% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,75,940 units. But, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by a massive 30.5% as it sold 2,75,934 units in October 2022.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sold 1,23,490 units in November 2022, thereby registering a 15% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,44,953 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a whopping 40% decline in sales as it sold 2,06,000 units in October 2022.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield managed to sell 65,760 units in November 2022, registering a massive 47% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 44,830 units. But, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 14% decline in sales as it sold 76,528 units in October 2022.

Suzuki

Suzuki Two-wheelers sold 63,156 units in India in November 2022, recording a 21% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 55,662 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 9.3% as it sold 69,634 units in October 2022.