scorecardresearch
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield, Honda record healthy growth

Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Hero MotoCorp leads the race closely followed by Honda. However, it’s Royal Enfield, Honda and Suzuki that have recorded healthy YoY growth in sales.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield, Honda record healthy growth
Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield, Honda record healthy growth

The year 2022 is finally coming to an end. In the last few months, there was a positive sentiment in the market due to the festive season. Most automakers posted an uptick in sales last month on a YoY basis. In the two-wheeler category, Royal Enfield, Honda and Suzuki recorded healthy growth in sales. Here, we have explained how each two-wheeler maker performed in November 2022.

Two-wheeler Sales in India in November 2022:

BrandNov 2022Nov 2021YoY ChangeOct 2022MoM Change
Hero MotoCorp3,79,8393,49,3938.7%4,42,825-16.6%
Honda3,53,5402,56,17438%4,25,000-16.8%
TVS1,91,7301,75,9408.9%2,75,934-30.5%
Bajaj1,23,4901,44,953-15%2,06,000-40%
Royal Enfield65,76044,83047%76,528-14%
Suzuki63,15655,66221%69,634-8.9%

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp sold 3,79,839 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording an 8.7% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,49,393 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 16.6% as it sold 4,42,825 units in October 2022.

Also Read

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India managed to sell 3,53,540 units in November 2022, registering a massive 38% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 2,56,174 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 16.8% decline in sales as it sold 4,25,000 units in October 2022.

TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company sold 1,91,730 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording a 9&% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,75,940 units. But, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by a massive 30.5% as it sold 2,75,934 units in October 2022.

Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto sold 1,23,490 units in November 2022, thereby registering a 15% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,44,953 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a whopping 40% decline in sales as it sold 2,06,000 units in October 2022.

Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know

Royal Enfield 

Royal Enfield managed to sell 65,760 units in November 2022, registering a massive 47% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 44,830 units. But, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 14% decline in sales as it sold 76,528 units in October 2022.

Suzuki 

Suzuki Two-wheelers sold 63,156 units in India in November 2022, recording a 21% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 55,662 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 9.3% as it sold 69,634 units in October 2022.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.