Two-wheeler Sales November 2022: Royal Enfield, Honda record healthy growth

The year 2022 is finally coming to an end. In the last few months, there was a positive sentiment in the market due to the festive season. Most automakers posted an uptick in sales last month on a YoY basis. In the two-wheeler category, Royal Enfield, Honda and Suzuki recorded healthy growth in sales. Here, we have explained how each two-wheeler maker performed in November 2022.
Two-wheeler Sales in India in November 2022:
|Brand
|Nov 2022
|Nov 2021
|YoY Change
|Oct 2022
|MoM Change
|Hero MotoCorp
|3,79,839
|3,49,393
|8.7%
|4,42,825
|-16.6%
|Honda
|3,53,540
|2,56,174
|38%
|4,25,000
|-16.8%
|TVS
|1,91,730
|1,75,940
|8.9%
|2,75,934
|-30.5%
|Bajaj
|1,23,490
|1,44,953
|-15%
|2,06,000
|-40%
|Royal Enfield
|65,760
|44,830
|47%
|76,528
|-14%
|Suzuki
|63,156
|55,662
|21%
|69,634
|-8.9%
Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp sold 3,79,839 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording an 8.7% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 3,49,393 units. However, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by 16.6% as it sold 4,42,825 units in October 2022.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India managed to sell 3,53,540 units in November 2022, registering a massive 38% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 2,56,174 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a 16.8% decline in sales as it sold 4,25,000 units in October 2022.
TVS Motor Company
TVS Motor Company sold 1,91,730 units in the domestic market in November 2022, recording a 9&% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 1,75,940 units. But, on an MoM basis, its sales declined by a massive 30.5% as it sold 2,75,934 units in October 2022.
Bajaj Auto sold 1,23,490 units in November 2022, thereby registering a 15% YoY decline in sales. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,44,953 units. On an MoM basis, it recorded a whopping 40% decline in sales as it sold 2,06,000 units in October 2022.
Also Read: 2023 Toyota Innova HyCross: Top 5 things you need to know
Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield managed to sell 65,760 units in November 2022, registering a massive 47% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 44,830 units. But, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 14% decline in sales as it sold 76,528 units in October 2022.
Suzuki
Suzuki Two-wheelers sold 63,156 units in India in November 2022, recording a 21% YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 55,662 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 9.3% as it sold 69,634 units in October 2022.