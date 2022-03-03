Two-wheeler sales drop in Feb as high ownership costs hit demand

Major two-wheeler manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and Royal Enfield reported high double digit (year-on-year) drop in domestic sales in February.

Two-wheeler sales continue to remain in the slow lane as high ownership costs, which include fuel prices, has dented demand for entry-level vehicles which constitute around 75% of retail sales. All the major two-wheeler manufacturers such as Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India and Royal Enfield reported high double digit (year-on-year) drop in domestic sales in February.

Bajaj Auto reported a decline of 35% in domestic sales while Hero MotoCorp saw sales plunging by 32%.

While factors like high ownership cost, especially high fuel prices, are set to continue in the coming months, analysts see some hope of revival with the upcoming marriage season and the reopening of educational institutions.

Hero MotoCorp said with a sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 cases and the economy gradually opening up with several other positive indicators, such as easing of the lockdown restrictions and the measures announced in the FY23 Union Budget, a swift revival in sales is expected in the coming months.

“In February, the two-wheeler industry posted an 8% sequential decline in domestic wholesale volumes. These were 27% lower on a y-o-y basis, indicating that OEMs continue to rationalise production to keep channel inventory at reasonable levels,” Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, Icra, said.

Gupta added that while the demand is reportedly healthy for premium two-wheelers above the 150 cc engine capacity, semiconductor availability constraints continue to hamper production.