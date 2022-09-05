Two-wheeler Sales August 2022: Royal Enfield, Bajaj, TVS record healthy growth

August 2022 turned out to be a good month for the Indian automotive industry as most OEMs registered healthy YoY and MoM growth in sales. In fact, the two-wheeler segment showed signs of improvement ahead of the festive season and all major two-wheeler manufacturers posted an uptick in domestic sales. Here, we have explained how each two-wheeler maker performed in the domestic market in August 2022.

Two-wheeler Sales in India in August 2022:

Brand August 2022 August 2021 YoY Change July 2022 MoM Change Hero MotoCorp 4,50,740 4,31,137 4.5% 4,30,684 4.6% Honda 4,23,216 4,01,480 5.4% 4,02,701 5.1% TVS 3,15,539 2,74,313 15% 2,01,942 56.2% Bajaj 2,33,838 1,57,971 48% 1,64,384 42.2% Suzuki 64,654 61,809 4.6% 60,892 6.2% Royal Enfield 62,236 38,572 61.4% 46,529 33.8%

Hero MotoCorp: 4,50,740 units

Hero MotoCorp sold 4,50,740 units in the domestic market in August 2022, recording a 4.5 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 4,31,137 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 4.6 per cent as it sold 4,30,684 units in July 2022.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India: 4,23,216 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) managed to sell 4,23,216 units in August 2022, thereby registering a 5.4 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 4,01,480 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 5.1 per cent increase in sales as it sold 4,02,701 units in July 2022.

TVS Motor Company: 3,15,539 units

TVS Motor Company sold 3,15,539 units in the domestic market in August 2022, recording a 15 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 2,74,313 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by a whopping 56.2 per cent as it sold 2,01,942 units in July 2022.

Bajaj Auto: 2,33,838 units

Bajaj Auto managed to sell 2,33,838 units in August 2022, thereby registering a massive 48 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 1,57,971 units. Also, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 42.2 per cent increase in sales as it sold 1,64,384 units in July 2022.

Suzuki: 64,654 units

Suzuki Two-wheelers sold 64,654 units in India in August 2022, recording a 4.6 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its sales stood at 61,809 units. Moreover, on an MoM basis, its sales grew by 6.2 per cent as it sold 60,892 units in July 2022.

Royal Enfield: 62,236 units

Royal Enfield managed to sell 62,236 units in August 2022, registering a massive 61.4 per cent YoY growth. In the same period last year, its domestic sales stood at 38,572 units. Also, on an MoM basis, it recorded a 33.8 per cent increase in sales as it sold 46,529 units in July 2022.