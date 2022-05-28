Two-hour no-honking drive on Mumbai roads today

“Your Street Or Mine. Honking Anywhere Won’t Be Quite Fine. On the occasion of #NoHonkingDay on May 28, 2022, from 5-7 pm. Expect awareness drive & enforcement on streets at the following traffic junctions across Mumbai,” the Mumbai traffic police tweeted on their official Twitter handle with the hashtag #SayNoToNoisePollution.

While advising motorists not to honk, the traffic police will take action against drivers or vehicle owners in case of violations, the official said, adding that adequate traffic police personnel will be on roads for the drive.

Meanwhile, in a recent meeting the Mumbai police requested automobile manufacturers to lower the volume of horns, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s directions on noise pollution, an official said.

Currently, the volume of horns ranges from 92 to 112 decibels, in violation of the apex court’s guidelines.The police had also held a meeting with various builders and developers and asked them to curb noise pollution during construction work, and enable citizens to have noise-free Sundays.