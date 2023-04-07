TVS Supply Chain Solutions bags UK Defence Ministry contract for Land Rover Wolf Platform spare supply

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has bagged a contract for the supply of spares, consumables and accessories for the Land Rover Wolf Platform from the UK Ministry of Defence, acting through its Agent, Babcock Land Defence.

The Land Rover Wolf fleet has been in service with UK Ministry of Defence since the mid-1990s and approximately 6,500 vehicles remain in service. Obsolescence management is an important ongoing requirement which TVS SCS, along with the Post Design Services contractor, will continue to address.

The two plus one-year agreement will see TVS SCS use its accredited inventory management, procurement and supply chain expertise to ensure the optimum availability of spares for this legacy vehicle platform.

This award builds on TVS SCS’ strong position providing supply chain capability in support of several of the UK Ministry of Defence vehicle platforms including: the MITER fleet (construction vehicles, mechanical handling equipment and protective plant); Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Light Protected Vehicles fleets.

Ben Slade, Babcock Head of Strategic Sourcing, commented, “TVS SCS proposed the most robust solution, successfully demonstrating high-quality automotive supply chain capability to maximise parts availability supporting this critical vehicle platform whilst also ensuring value for money for our UK Ministry of Defence customer.”

Irene Ainscough, TVS SCS Defence Director, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded this contract, which builds on the work we are delivering across the UK Ministry of Defence in proactively building supply chain resilience and driving best practice to deliver support advantage.”

TVS SCS is a global supply chain organisation managing customers across automotive, beverage, defence, healthcare, rail, and utilities sectors.