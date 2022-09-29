TVS signs MoU with FCDO for “Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships”

TVS Motor, on September 29 signed an MoU with The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) to offer “Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships.”

The Chevening Programme is a scholarship programme that aims to attract and select students from around the world who demonstrate the greatest potential to become leaders, decision-makers, and opinion-formers in their own countries.

The UK government-run global scholarship programme which awards scholarships to individuals with strong academic backgrounds who can also demonstrate their leadership potential.

The Chevening Programme offers financial support to study at any of the United Kingdom’s universities and the opportunity to become part of a global network of 50,000 alumni in over 160 countries and territories worldwide.

The Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be open to nationals of India, who are residents of India and are based in the country at the time of applying. The scholarship programme will start in the UK academic year of 2023/24 (for which applications are currently open) and will continue in effect for a three-year period.

A maximum of five Chevening TVS Motor Company Scholarships will be available under this Chevening Partnership for each academic year covered by this MOU.

