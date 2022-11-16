TVS SCS wins long-term contract from UK’s Dennis Eagle for aftermarket services

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest and fastest growing integrated supply chain solutions providers in India has announced the renewal of a key business deal with UK-based Dennis Eagle for a further period of five years.

Dennis Eagle is engaged in the design and manufacture of refuse collection vehicles in the UK. Through the extension of this contract, TVS SCS’ UK division will continue to add value in their aftermarket service and supply of spare parts to Dennis Eagle.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions stated, “Our strong relationship with Dennis Eagle, over the last 16 years, and the extension of this contract demonstrates our commitment to aligning with our customer’s business needs through operational efficiency, and a collaboration-based approach. Our solutions are targeted towards consistently delivering higher accuracy and achieving customers’ key performance indicators. We believe our capabilities and the use of cutting-edge technology have helped us in deepening our relationship with our customers as we continue to deliver value.”

Geoff Rigg, Interim President and Aftermarket Director, Dennis Eagle said, “We have been successfully working with TVS SCS for over 16 years and they are one of our closest suppliers. Critical to Dennis Eagle is having parts available for next-day delivery and TVS SCS’ procurement expertise has continued to maintain this through recent supply chain disruptions, performing better than our competitors. The electronic parts catalogue that TVS SCS provides has given us a sector-leading system and provides our customers with confidence that the part being ordered is what was originally fitted to the vehicle.”

The aftermarket parts service provided by TVS SCS UK for Dennis Eagle includes product data management; sourcing; purchasing and supplier management; stocking and distribution, next-day delivery throughout the UK and delivery to export markets; and the creation of technical manuals and catalogue illustrations. The company provides systems for business reporting, preparing workshop quotations, and an electronic parts catalogue for aftermarket part identification and ordering.

Andrew Jones, CEO, TVS SCS Europe stated, “This is a tremendous endorsement of the TVS SCS approach to develop long-term relationships with our clients and align our business objectives. We believe that we have, over the years, worked in partnership to deliver year-on-year growth by ensuring consistent high levels of parts availability.”

At present, Dennis Eagle manufactures over 1,000 units per year for UK local authorities and private sector contractors. In addition, it has a continually expanding customer base overseas, including continental Europe, Scandinavia, Australia and the U.S.A.