TVS SCS starts rural training program for youth at its Oragadam facility

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest and fastest growing supply chain solutions providers in India inaugurated its new Training Academy at Oragadam, industrial corridor, near Chennai.

The academy will provide essential and specific skill-set training and knowledge to help create a pool of supply chain talent, who will be employment-ready, for the entire industry. It will also offer a unique social cause opportunity to select youth from remote areas, train and deploy them appropriately. Through this new facility, TVS SCS will train around 2,000 rural youth every year.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “We have created an academy to provide focused skill-set training on warehouse management, transportation management and technology-related aspects ensuring both classroom and on-the-job training. The certification courses at this centre will set the benchmark for the industry best practices and the trained individuals will be ready for employment in the fast-growing supply chain industry.”

The company says the supply chain industry in India is one of the largest in the world and is expected to grow from $382 billion (Rs 30,45,686 crore) to $531 billion (Rs 42,33,663 crore) at a CAGR of 7%. There is a dire need for trained professionals, not only for TVS SCS but also for the entire industry, which has been a key driving force behind this initiative.

“We will be replicating this model in other parts of the country too, starting from the Western region in the near future. The aim is to train around 5,000 individuals every year in the next couple of years,” added Viswanathan.

AT present, TVS SCS handles more than 18 million sqft of warehousing space in India and has deployed over 700 Material Handling Equipment (MHEs) in its operations. In the supply chain and logistics world, the responsible use of MHE is integral to the safety of any successful supply chain operation. Given the important role of this equipment in daily operations, it says it is essential to train MHE operators on safe operations to protect against potential hazards and work towards the goal of zero accidents in the workplace.

The Training Academy at Oragadam, which is an industrial corridor, has access to a pool of prospective learners from nearby areas. The academy, spread over the build-up area of 29,000 sqft and in that Model Warehouse Training Centre covers 4,300 sqft. The facilities include classroom, spares and maintenance tools room, warehouse set up and material handling equipment (MHE) training yard facilities. The residential training programs are run by the academy facilitating boarding and lodging for the students during the training period without any cost.

The young workforce who are trained in warehouse management, operations, data entry operations, safety and MHE (Material Handling Equipment) operations would be absorbed in the projects as per the requirements.