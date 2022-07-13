TVS SCS inducts Tarun Khanna as Independent Director

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), a leading supply chain solutions provider has appointed Tarun Khanna as an Independent Director to its Board.

The addition takes the strength of the Board to eleven members, of which four are now Independent Directors.

R Dinesh, Executive Vice Chairman, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “I am delighted to welcome Tarun to our Board as we prepare to go public. He brings deep understanding and knowledge of how entrepreneurship and innovation can be harnessed to build companies of global relevance and scale from emerging economies. He had been instrumental in shaping our approach to build a differentiated tech-led supply chain business in the early days and now he joins the board to help us scale faster and further.”

Tarun Khanna is the Jorge Paulo Lemann Professor at the Harvard Business School (HBS). For over two decades, he has studied entrepreneurship as a means to social and economic development in emerging markets. At HBS since 1993, after obtaining degrees from Princeton and Harvard, he has taught courses on strategy, corporate governance and international business to MBA and Ph.D. students and senior executives.

“I am happy to join the board of TVS SCS and be part of a values-led company, which is entering into its next phase of growth. TVS SCS has played an important role in revolutionising the supply chain industry and it has built deep capabilities in this space. The company is well poised to address the tremendous growth opportunities ahead. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team of TVS SCS, to help further strengthen and rapidly grow the business,” said Khanna.

He has been part of numerous commissions for the government of India related to the promotion of entrepreneurship and to higher education reform. In 2016, he was recognised by the Academy of Management as Eminent Scholar for Lifetime Achievement in the field of International Management.