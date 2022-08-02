TVS SCS attains 1 lakh CKD kits milestone for TVS Motor Co

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), one of the largest and fastest growing supply chain solutions providers in India has announced that its dedicated warehouse facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu has achieved a milestone of clocking 1,00,000 CKD (Complete Knock-Down) kits for its client – TVS Motor Company.

The facility is spread over 1,50,000 sqft and is backed by a strong technology platform that ensures defect-free dispatches and no part mismatch to the destination. The integrated IT platforms ensure visibility in the supply chain resulting in effective capacity utilisation.

The partners say the collaboration has resulted in a high-tech, automated, path-breaking concept design to view the manufacturing and supply chain market from a holistic perspective. The TVS SCS’s state-of-the-art tech-driven facility can cater to all the markets of TVS Motor Company in India and across the globe. To augment the global export capacity, this partnership drives the CKD assembly targeting zero-defects by utilising technology and automation in a very cost-effective way.

Ravi Viswanathan, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions said, “It’s an important occasion as we cross 1,00,000 CKD kits from this state-of-the-art facility and an opportunity to play a support role in helping TVS Motor in its journey to global leadership. Our relationship with TVS Motor goes back two decades and we are committed to bringing the best technology and high standards of automation, which is evident in this facility, as we look forward to building on this capability in our other geographies.”

K N Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Co said, “TVS SCS will continue to be the preferred supply chain solutions partner for TVS Motor. This milestone signifies the ability of the team to quickly adapt our processes and provide defect-free products through adopting technology and adhering to supply chain best practices. With TVS SCS providing clear product output visibility, we could better plan our production and supply chain.”