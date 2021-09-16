TVS Raider 125 launched in India at ₹77,500 – Gets ride modes, LCD display, and more

TVS Raider launched in India for ₹77,500 ex-showroom, Delhi. The 125 cc motorcycle gets a host of segment-first features such as a TFT display, ride modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and voice assist.

By:Updated: Sep 16, 2021 12:44 PM
tvs raider 125 cc launched in india

TVS has launched the new Raider 125 cc motorcycle in the Indian market, priced at ₹77,500 ex-showroom, Delhi. The motorcycle features a list of segment-first features, and as per TVS, the motorcycle is targeted towards “aspirational young customers in India and globally”.

Speaking about the features, the newly-launched TVS Raider gets a standard LCD display making the information easy to read, ride modes (Power and Eco), under seat storage, and more. Customers also have the choice of an optional 5-inch TFT display that features the TVS SMARTXONNECT that has Bluetooth connectivity and voice recognition.

tvs raider 125 cc launched in indiaThe TVS Raider gets a standard LCD display, but customers can opt for an optional 5-inch TFT display

Coming to the engine and performance, the new TVS Raider comes with a 124.8 cc, single-cylinder air and oil-cooled engine that makes 11 bhp and 11.2 Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed gearbox. TVS claims a 0–60 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 99 km/h. The engine comes with TVS’ intelliGO technology that switches off the engine when idling and starting it back up when the clutch is pulled.

Suspension duties are taken care of by a pair of telescopic forks up front and a monoshock at the rear. The TVS Raider gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, and is offered in either drum brake or disc brake variants. The new TVS Raider comes in four shades, Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Black, and Fiery Yellow.

Speaking about the launch, KN Radhakrishnan, the Director and CEO of TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company caters to customers across almost every continent. We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio with the TVS Raider, which is designed for the young, digitally native Gen Z. True to its target segment, it is equipped with cutting-edge vehicle and connected technology. I am confident that TVS Raider shall be the preferred choice for our young consumers both in India and globally.”

