TVS, PETRONAS enter a partnership to form PETRONAS TVS Racing Team

TVS Motor Company has reached a partnership agreement with PETRONAS, an alliance that will see the progressive energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team.

Rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season. PETRONAS is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta, to the team who will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro –which will be available for consumers in the market across India in May 2022.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO TVS Motor Company: “We are delighted to have PETRONAS as our partner for TVS Racing. PETRONAS comes with many progressive technological solutions, backed by significant wins in prominent racing events. I am confident that PETRONAS’ global expertise and solid presence in motorsports combined with TVS Racing’s four decades of strong racing heritage will take us to greater heights.”

Datuk Sazali Hamzah, Executive Vice President and CEO Downstream PETRONAS: “PETRONAS continues to make headway across the value chain in India. Amongst the examples of a significant portfolio, enhancements include supplying LPG through IndianOil PETRONAS Pvt. Ltd. (IPPL), provision of rooftop solar panels via AmPlus Energy. Today, we seal a stronger partnership with one of India’s most respected OEM, TVS Motor Company, with the PETRONAS TVS Racing Team launch. PETRONAS lubricants have a solid track record in global motorsport events, and we are proud to support TVS Racing’s ambitions.”

Meghashyam L Dighole, Vice President, New Product Development, TVS Motor Company: “TVS Racing has been a prominent force in Indian Motorsports for over four decades. We are immensely committed to motor racing in the country and have been continuously working towards growing the interest and enthusiasm for the sport here. Our partnership with PETRONAS is a testimony of this, and it gives me immense pleasure to announce the renaming of the TVS Racing Team to PETRONAS TVS Racing Team.

Datin Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz, Senior General Manager, Group Strategic Communications PETRONAS: “Through our involvement in global motorsports events, PETRONAS has been able to continuously innovate our Fluid Technology Solutions offering for track and road, and we are proud to partner and extend our expertise to the TVS Racing Team. We are highly motivated by this project. It gives us another platform to test our capabilities and create awareness about the PETRONAS brand and philosophy to motorsport fans in India, a strategic market for our business.”

Giuseppe Pedretti, Regional Managing Director, PETRONAS Lubricants International: “The PETRONAS TVS Tru4 Race Pro engine oil is formulated with the same premium additive technology as the one used by the PETRONAS-TVS Racing team. This is so that TVS consumers can experience the same superior performance in their bikes.”