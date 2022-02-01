TVS Motor Company’s total sales stood at 2,66,788 units in January 2022

TVS Motor Company has registered a total sales of 2,66,788 units in January 2022. Out of which, 2,54,139 units are two-wheelers while the remaining 12,649 units are three-wheelers.

TVS Motor Company has revealed its sales figures for the month of January 2022. This Madras-based Indian automaker has registered a total sales of 2,66,788 units in the month of January 2022. Out of which, 2,54,139 units are two-wheelers while the remaining 12,649 units are three-wheelers. It also constitutes the company’s total exports figures for last month which stood at 97,858 units.

Now, diving more into the details, TVS Motor Company registered a total sales of 2,66,788 units in January 2022 as against 3,07,149 units sold in January 2021, thereby registering a YoY decline of 13.14 per cent. Total two-wheelers registered sales of 2,54,139 units in January 2022 as against 2,94,596 units in January 2021. The domestic two-wheeler sales figures stood at 1,67,795 units in January 2022 while the company sold 2,05,216 units in January 2021.

TVS Motor Company sold 1,37,860 units of motorcycles in January 2022 as against sales of 1,36,790 units in January 2021. The company’s scooter sales have also taken a hit as it registered sales of 80,580 units in January 2022 against 98,319 units sold in January last year. Talking about three-wheelers, TVS has registered sales of 12,649 units of three-wheelers in January 2022 as against 12,553 units in January 2021.

“The production and sales of premium two-wheelers were severely affected due to the shortage of semiconductors. We are cautiously optimistic that this will improve in the coming months,” TVS said in an official press statement. In terms of exports, TVS exported a total of 97,858 units in January 2022 as against 1,00,926 units in January 2021. Moreover, two-wheeler exports registered stood at 86,344 units in January 2022 as against 89,380 units in January last year.