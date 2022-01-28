TVS Motor Company Acquires 75% Stake In SEMG

TVS Motor Company has announced the successful acquisition of the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) in an all-cash deal through TVS Motor’s Singapore Subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

TVS Motor Company has announced the successful acquisition of a 75% stake in the Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG). The acquisition reaffirms TVS Motor Company’s commitment to expansion in Europe through a portfolio of premium and technology leading brands, including Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement, which were recently acquired. The acquisition has been made in an all-cash deal through TVS Motor’s Singapore Subsidiary, TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte Ltd.

SEMG is a provider of e-mobility solutions within the DACH region, operating the largest pure-play e-bike retail chain M-way in Switzerland with close to USD 100M in revenue. The company’s portfolio includes Cilo, Simpel, Allegro, and Zenith – Bikes. By combining its extensive physical network and e-commerce platform with two online platforms and 31 physical stores, SEMG can deliver a seamless and world-class customer experience.

Announcing the acquisition, Venu Srinivasan, the Chairman of TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor has always been committed to sustainability and has been investing in electric vehicles for over 10 years. The increasing global focus on the environment and personal well-being is rapidly accelerating demand for newer mobility solutions, and TVS Motor is investing to drive this change.”

Speaking on the occasion, Sir Ralf Speth, the Chairman designate of TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor is committed to being at the forefront of e-personal mobility globally. SEMG complements our acquisitions of Norton Motorcycles and EGO Movement and strengthens our commitment to environmental sustainability. We offer our customers a compelling portfolio of technologically advanced and environmentally friendly products.”

Adding on, Sudarshan Venu, the Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, said, “This acquisition furthers TVS Motor’s commitment towards e-personal mobility products. We are strengthening our presence in the rapidly growing e-bikes segment. SEMG has strong omnichannel distribution and aspirational brands, including Cilo, Simpel, and Zenith – Bikes. I’m excited to enhance the product range further and scale the company in the DACH region and beyond. I’d like to convey my thanks to CONSTELLATION CAPITAL and Rainer Fröhlich for this foundation which we will build on.”

E-bikes are establishing themselves as the de-facto form of personal mobility in Europe due to the increased ease of usage, regulatory support, and overall perception as a sustainable form of transport. With a current penetration of approximately 15% of the total bicycle population in Europe and growing at a CAGR of ~18%, the market for the e-bicycle holds significant growth potential.

Rainer Frohlich, the Founder and Managing Partner of CONSTELLATION CAPITAL, emphasises: “In TVS Motor, we have found the ideal and an exceptionally dynamic partner for SEMG to reinforce and expand the Group’s position as a market leader. The strategy of having a global leader like TVS as a majority shareholder not only offers untapped potential in quality assurance and procurement in the global supply chain but also lays the foundation for future expansion of the group beyond national borders.”