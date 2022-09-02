TVS Motor clocks steady growth in domestic market, exports decline

The company registered an overall growth of 15 percent in August 2022 against 2,90,694 units sold in August 2021.

TVS Motor Company’s August 2022 sales came in at 3,33,787 units against 2,90,694 units sold in August 2021. The company registered an overall growth of 15 percent.

Two-wheelers registered total sales of 3,15,539 units in August 2022 as against 2,74,313 units in August 2021, up xxx percent. domestic two-wheelers registered a 33 percent growth wclocking sales of 2,39,325 units in August 2022 while the company sold 1,79,999 units ilast August.

The two-wheeler major sold 1,57,118 motorcycles in August 2022 as against sales of 1,33,789 units in August 2021, up 17 percent. The company’s scooter sales are up 40 percent at 1,21,866 units in August 2022 against 87,059 units sold in August last year.

Talking about three-wheelers, TVS has registered a total growth of 11 percent from sales of 18,248 units of three-wheelers in August 2022 as against 16,381 units in August 2021.

According to the TVS press release, the company is optimistic about the demand in the domestic two-wheeler market. As the availability of semiconductors has supported in reaching a balanced supply chain, the company is now gearing up to swiftly meet the festive demand.

That said, TVS Motor Company however registered a decline in exports. It registered a total export of 93,111 units in August 2022 as against 1,09,927 units exported in August 2021. Two-wheeler exports were also down this month at 76,214 units compared to 94,314 units in August 2021.

The company said, the reason behind this decline is that geographies in the international market are experiencing economic slowdown and higher inflation.