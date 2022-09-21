TVS launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company, a manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh.

The new generation ABS unit on the TVS Apache RTR series motorcycles has been developed with an algorithm, extensively derived from the racing track. This enables the rider to find the quickest line around the corner without losing any speed.

The motorcycle comes with a single channel super moto ABS unit that has been conceived and perfected on the track. The system gives the racer total braking control while providing sharp feedback.

Powered by RTR oversquare engine, the TVS Apache RTR 160 2V BS-IV is powered by a fuel-injected 159.7 cc single-cylinder 2-valve SOHC air-cooled motor. The Apache RTR 160 2V also comes equipped with Glide Through Technology (GTT) and a fuel-injected engine.

Engine specs feature a 159.7 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled, 2-valve engine that delivers 14.14 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 13.03 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 rpm. The motor is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Apart from the addition of ABS, braking hardware remains unchanged. A 270 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum unit at the rear perform anchoring tasks. With synchro stiff chassis, the racing machine provides stiffness for straight-line performance.

TVS Auto Bangladesh Managing Director J Ekram Hussain said, “The introduction of the ABS technology will ensure better safety for the riders. The stylish features, assurance of TVS brand quality, performance and now with ABS technology, this product will be a hit in Bangladesh market.”