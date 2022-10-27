TVS Jupiter, Raider, iQube winners in September even as Star City and Sport stumble

TVS Motor’s Jupiter scooter continues to hold pole position in the sales charts. As per the company’s September sales data, released recently, it clocked total sales of 82,394 units, up by 46 percent, as against the 56,339 units sold during the same period in 2021.



Despite a YoY volume decline of 23 percent, the XL100 heavy-duty transport bike clocked 47,613 unit sales. However, the bike saw a substantial downfall in its sales as compared to 61,664 units sold a year ago.



The TVS Apache series completed the podium, having registered the sales of 42,954 units, up by 6 percent, as against 40,661 units sold in September 2021.



TVS Ntorq stood at fourth with a total of 31,497 units, registering a 7 percent YoY growth as compared to 29,452 units in the year-ago period. The Raider 125 saw a triple-fold growth in its sales volume as it stood at 21,766 units as against 7,057 in September 2021.



TVS Radeon saw a YoY growth of 11 percent as it posted 14,726 units in the month as compared to 13,296 units in the same period a year ago. Ranking at seventh was the Sport range, which registered a total of 14,057 units, witnessing a decline of 4 percent in its year-ago total of 14,650 units.



The Pep+ ranked eighth, clocking 9,518 units as compared to 7,259 units in September 2021, a YoY surge of 31 percent.



The Star City sales saw a YoY decline of 9 percent as it posted 7,947 units as compared to 8,766 in the corresponding month last year. Zest, finishing tenth on the list, managed 5,913 units, up by 54 percent, as against 3,837 sold in September 2021.



The iQube electric-scooter witnessed a five-fold growth in its sales on the back of EV transition in India as it registered 4,923 units in the month, up by 543 percent, as against the 766 mark in the corresponding month a year ago.