All-new TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India at ₹73,400

New TVS Jupiter launched in India at ₹73,400 onwards, ex-showroom. The new Jupiter from TVS is based on a new platform, gets a new engine, and comes with a choice of either a disc brake or a drum upfront.

TVS has launched the new Jupiter 125 in India. The Jupiter has been one of TVS’ best-selling scooters in India, having sold over 4.5 million units since its launch in 2013. The new TVS Jupiter 125 is priced at ₹73,400 onwards, ex-showroom. The new Jupiter is built on a new platform, gets a new engine, and many new goodies.

TVS Jupiter 125 variants and pricing

Drum – ₹73,400

Drum Alloy – ₹76,800

Disc – ₹81,300

Note: Prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Diving into the features, the new Jupiter 125 gets 33-litre under-seat storage, an external fuel-filler, a mobile charger, a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED headlamps, telescopic front forks, a 3-step-adjustable rear shock, side stand indicator, and more. Customers can choose between a drum or a disc brake variant with alloy wheels, which comes with TVS’ Synchronised Braking System (SBT).

Moving to the engine, the new Jupiter uses a 124.8 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 8 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an automatic CVT gearbox and gets the company’s intelliGO technology that switches off the vehicle when idling. TVS claims ‘best-in-segment acceleration and mileage’, however, has not revealed figures yet.

The TVS Jupiter 125 will rival other scooters in this segment such as the Hero Destini 125, Honda Activa 125, Suzuki Access 125, Hero Maestro Edge 125, and others. Bookings for the TVS Jupiter 125 are open nationwide.

