TVS expands presence in Central America: 50+ dealerships to open in Nicaragua, Costa Rica

TVS Motor Company's product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Raider 125, HLX 150 5S, Neo NX and also, the Ntorq 125.

TVS Motor Company has announced its new distribution partnership with Active Motors SA, a subsidiary of Grupo Q, for Nicaragua and Costa Rica to further expand its business in Central America. Active Motors SA will be supporting TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares, and customer relationship management (CRM). As a part of the latest association, Active SA Motors will be facilitating the opening of three flagship outlets and about 50 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in a phase-wise manner across Nicaragua and Costa Rica.

TVS Motor Company already has a good presence in Central America across key markets, including Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. TVS Motor Company’s product range in Costa Rica and Nicaragua will include bikes like Apache RTR 200 4V, Apache RTR 160 4V, Apache RTR 160 2V, Stryker 125, Raider 125, HLX 150 5S, and the Neo NX. In addition, the TVS Ntorq 125 scooter will also be sold here.

Watch Video | TVS Jupiter 125 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on this association, R Dilip, President – International Business, TVS Motor Company said that Central America is an important market for TVS Motor Company and the brand is delighted to partner with Grupo Q, which has a strong pedigree in the automobile industry in the country. He further added that this association is a significant step towards expanding TVS Motor’s market presence in Central America, driving innovation through best-in-class products, and setting a customer experience benchmark.

Dilip says that the deep understanding of the market, rich experience in the industry, and retail financing capabilities make Grupo Q the best strategically for TVS Motor Company in Nicaragua and Costa Rica. He says that TVS will continue to offer a wide range of aspirational products with complete service and spare parts support combined with the strength of its network facility to cater to the mobility needs of the region.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.