TVS Eurogrip exhibits off-highway tyre range at Conexpo

TVS Eurogrip and off-highway tyres, participated in the Conexpo-Con/AGG at Las Vegas, USA and on display are products from the construction & industrial range apart from the recent Agri Radial and Steel Belted Flotation Radial tyres. TVS Eurogrip has been making significant investments in technology, products, and capacity expansion of its off-highway tyres for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors.

Speaking about the event, the company highlighted that this is a strategic focus segment, and they are geared up to strengthen and increase global footprint. Apart from demonstrating its innovation in tyre technology and development, the display garnered very positive feedback from all their North American customers and has been a platform to reach out to new distributors for few key LatAm Markets.

TVS Eurogrip products are available in over 85 countries across the world and USA is one of the important markets for the off-highway tyres business, and business platforms like Conexpo play an important part in engaging with customers.

According to reports, more than 1800 exhibitors from trucking, hauling, lifting, earthmoving, concrete, aggregates, and asphalt, among others, are showcasing their products at Conexpo-Con/AGG.