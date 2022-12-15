TVS Apache RR 310 to feature in Gameloft’s Asphalt 8: Airborne

Chennai-headquartered two-and-three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company has partnered with Gameloft for brands for the Asphalt 8: Airborne to feature its flagship motorcycle, the TVS Apache RR 130. The TVS Apache RR 310 integration in Asphalt 8: Airborne can be experienced in Career, Player vs Player and Multiplayer modes.

This integration is in line with the growing interest for gaming amidst the racing enthusiasts and target audience for TVS Apache, making it another medium for the company to engage with enthusiasts across the world even when they are off their motorcycles, a statement from the company said.

The TVS Apache series built out of TVS Racing, is based on the “Track to Road” philosophy.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Apache series has been instrumental in flourishing premium motorcycling culture and is a popular brand among motorcycle enthusiasts and the Gen-Z. We are sure that this collaboration with Gameloft will help in increasing the awareness of the TVS Apache brand, targeting a new set of audience while engaging online with our customers.”

Alexandre Tan, SVP Brand Partnerships & Advertising, Gameloft for brands, said, “TVS Motor is a great partner and we are excited that they are joining us for the first time in this new competition. With this new partner, we are thrilled to bring new innovation and exclusivity in the game, creating a deeper connection with the TVS Motor brand and the Asphalt franchise community.”