Tummoc, transit app, reaches 2 million downloads

Tummoc, India’s patented public transport app has crossed 2 million user downloads on Google Play Store and Apple Store within 2 years of its launch.

Currently operational in a total of 17 cities, the app has received 4.5 stars rating on Google Play Store and comes among top transit apps in India. It has become a go-to instant commute platform among users due to its user-friendly features and witnessed a rise of 15 percent users in the past quarter.

Hiranmay Mallick, Co-founder & CEO, Tummoc said, “It is motivating to see the love and support the app is receiving from users. I want to thank our customers for helping us reach two million downloads. Our team has done a remarkable task of building this user-friendly commute platform and relentlessly working to provide users with the best customer experience.”

Tummoc has also collaborated with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), to resolve the city’s daily public transport concerns via digital bus pass options. This feature allows passengers to buy BMTC bus passes via the app. It minimises the pass booking troubles for BMTC & customers and removes the dependency on physical cash.