Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Bengaluru-based intra-city commute solution provider Tummoc has partnered with Rapido to provide first and last mile connectivity. Tummoc currently operates in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Bengaluru-based intra-city commute solution provider Tummoc has announced its collaboration with Rapido to provide the first and last mile connectivity from the company’s multi-modal transit mobile application. Tummoc’s data-driven transit platform is expanding the range of ride options on its application to offer its users efficient commute options for end-to-end connectivity in the cities it operates in. Thus, Tummoc’s collaboration with India’s largest and fastest-growing bike taxi startup, Rapido, is in-sync with the company’s ultimate vision. Moreover, it resonates with Rapido’s goal of making last-mile connectivity affordable through its disruptive service model.

Tummoc has currently established its operations in key Indian metro cities, which include the likes of Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The users in these cities can access its mobile application to understand public transport routes and transport options between two points within a city at the click of a button. Moreover, Tummoc’s “Plan My Trip” feature helps users discover multiple ways to reach their destination, including Rapido’s bike and auto network along with other public and private transport options, to find the best route as per their needs.

On its part, Rapido has been redefining the concept of intra-city travel by offering customers quick and affordable bike taxi services through its vast network of over a million bike ‘captains’ spread across 100+ Indian cities. Rapido offers a host of features and has amassed a customer base of more than 10 million in the country. Now, Rapido will leverage its collaboration with Tummoc to expand further in the cities it operates in. Additionally, both the companies claim that they are helping to reduce the overall carbon footprint for their customers and are contributing to India’s goal of reducing its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes before 2030.

Commenting on this recent collaboration, Hiranmay Mallick, Founder – Tummoc said, “Tummoc’s mission of ushering in an era of smart and cashless urban commuting has got a significant boost with this collaboration with Rapido while staying true to our goal of Integrating all MaaS (Mobility as a Service) providers to offer our customers a wide range of first and last-mile transport options. Our association will be applicable for all the cities Tummoc operates in and will allow our customers to access Rapido’s network of trained bike and auto riders to plan and embark on their trips within each city. We hope to leverage on our strengths, grow together and provide an even greater end-user experience in the times ahead.”

Speaking on the growth prospects, Aravind Sanka, Founder-Rapido added, “We are happy to collaborate with Tummoc to provide its customers with one-touch access to our fleet of bike taxis that are redefining standards of comfort & convenience. As a brand and a service, it is our constant endeavor to redefine ourselves and we believe this partnership will help both companies to synergize efforts to facilitate an exemplary end-user experience through first and last-mile rides provided through the platform. It is heartening to see how both companies share a similar vision for door-step accessibility in India and are confident of transforming the urban commute space further through this collaboration.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.