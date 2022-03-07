Trucks, PVs did the best in February

2W and tractor wholesales down c.27-35% y-y; M&M and Tata the top performers.

The Indian auto industry saw divergent volume trends across segments in Feb. Truck wholesales grew an estimated ~15% y-o-y, PV were flattish, but 2Ws and tractors fell c.27-35% y-o-y. MM and TTMT stood out on growth with wholesales up 27-32% y-o-y, AL also grew 7% and MSIL was flat; however, TVSL was down 5% while EIM(RE)/ BJAUT/HMCL declined 15-29% y-o-y.

Compared to our estimates, volumes were better for MM/TVSL/AL, in line for TTMT/MSIL/ EIM, but lower for HMCL/BJAUT. Trucks continue to grow: Based on OEM reported volumes, we estimate that February wholesales for the truck industry grew ~15% y-o-y.

Registrations were also up 12% y-o-y while e-way bills rose 7% y-o-y in Feb, indicating a continued improvement in freight and truck demand. Domestic CV volumes grew 4% y-o-y for Ashok and 8% y-o-y for Tata, pulled down by some weakness in SCV/LCV (small/light commercial vehicle) volumes.PVs improving: Passenger vehicle (PV) production has been impacted by chip shortages, but constraints are gradually easing.

We estimate that industry wholesales were flattish y-o-y in Feb (+4% m-o-m) vs a 17% fall in Dec-Q and 3% decline in Jan. Lower production has been impacting retail too with Feb registrations down 8% y-o-y. As per the dealer association, channel inventory was down to 8-10 days at end-Jan vs normal level of 4-5 weeks. M&M SUV volumes grew 39% m-o-m (+79% y-o-y).

Tata saw another good month with 47% y-o-y growth in domestic PVs (down 2% m-o-m). Maruti’s domestic wholesales rose 3% m-o-m (-8% y-o-y), while Hyundai was flat m-o-m(-15% y-o-y).2Ws remain weak: We estimate that domestic 2W wholesales fell ~27% y-o-y in Feb. 2W registrations were down 11% y-o-y, suggesting that wholesales were likely impacted by high channel inventories too.

Domestic 2W wholesales fell a sharp 31-35% y-o-y for Hero, Honda and Bajaj; and declined 11-20% y-o-y for TVS and Royal Enfield. 2W exports grew c.2% y-o-y in Feb with TVS growing 6% and Bajaj reporting y-o-y flat volumes.Tractor slowdown intensifying: We estimate that tractor industry wholesales fell a sharp 35% y-o-y in Feb (Aug-Oct -9%, Nov-Dec -25%, Jan -33%).

Escorts said in its press release that the high base, steep price increases due to commodity cost inflation, and high channel inventory resulted in weak wholesales. Both Mahindra and Escorts have been optimistic on tractor recovery over the past months, although the slowdown has intensified.

Good month for Mahindra and Tata: Mahindra and Tata stood out on wholesale growth in Feb with volumes up 27-32% y-o-y; Ashok also grew 7% while Maruti was flat. 2Ws continue to face volume pressure though with TVS down 5%, and Bajaj, Hero and Royal Enfield down 15-29% y-o-y.