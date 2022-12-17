Trucknetic introduces ‘EVolev’ platform for electric trucks in India

Trucknetic, a Delhi-based online transport and logistics start-up, has launched ‘EVolev’ platform for electric trucks. According to the company, this new platform aims at accelerating mass adoption of EVs in India. With the launch of EVolev, the company is aiming at bringing the entire EV ecosystem on a single platform and reducing the carbon footprint in the country.

‘EVolev’ is pronounced as ‘evolve’ and the company says it signifies the evolution of the Indian transportation industry to the new-age electric vehicles that are an alternative to traditional mobility solutions. ‘Olev’ in the name stands for ‘online electric vehicle’ that gestures to the Electric Vehicles as a service (EV-aas) platform that the start-up is building.

Also Read: Nitin Gadkari says 140kmph speed limit on highways soon, lane discipline norm too

Commenting on the announcement, Arham Partap Jain, Founder, Trucknetic, said, “Businesses such as e-commerce, and logistics firms which depend a lot on vehicular transportation, are best placed to be early adopters and market-shapers in the electric vehicle space. Our company sees tremendous potential for electric freight mobility to build a green and robust supply chain for the future.”

He further added, “Going fully electric in this manner is one step in transitioning mobility systems to adapt to climate-friendly technology and operations that will not only future-proof the business but also drastically reduce transport-related carbon emissions.”

Also Read: Tesla to announce upcoming EV factory in Mexico as soon as next week