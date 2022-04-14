Trouve Motors to raise $3 mn in seed funding, launch H2 hyper-maxi scooter

Trouve Motors, an IIT-Delhi incubated EV start-up, has announced that it will raise USD 3 million in seed funding. The company has recently also released the teaser images of its upcoming electric motorcycle and a hyper-maxi electric scooter, H2. Trouve Motors claims that both its products have been completely designed in India at Trouve’s R&D facility in Bangalore, Karnataka.

While the company’s electric motorcycle is said to be launched later this year, the hyper-maxi electric scooter will hit the Indian roads early next year. Moreover, pre-bookings for the electric scooter will begin in August 2022. In terms of specifications, the H2 electric scooter will get an electric motor that has a continuous power output of 4.8 kW while the peak power is rated at 7.9 kW.

The company claims that the motor will be liquid-cooled and it can go from 0 to 60 kmph in 4.3 seconds. While the battery specs of the electric scooter haven’t been revealed yet, it is claimed to offer a range of around 130 km – 230 km on a full charge. The H2 is said to get features like LED headlights, 4G connectivity and built-in Google functionality to offer advanced internet-backed features to riders.

Commenting on the same, Arun Sunny, Founder of Trouve Motor said, “The electric 2-wheeler segment in India has exponentially grown in the last few years. In 2021 alone, it recorded a staggering 132% growth, indicating that 2022 will be even better. And with the launch of our electric maxi-scooters, we not only aim to contribute to this growth trajectory but also strive to further revolutionize this space by bringing more innovation.”