Trontek gets AIS 156 certification for its range of EV batteries

New Delhi-based electric vehicle battery manufacturer Trontek has received AIS-156 (Rev 3, Ph 1) certification for its entire range of Li-ion batteries.



With this development, the company now has a complete range of AIS-certified li-ion batteries, complying with the EV battery standards set by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) earlier this year.



In the backdrop of recent cases of fire incidents observed in electric two-wheelers in different parts of the country, the ministry, in August, had constituted an expert committee to recommend additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards notified under CMV Rules.

With the phase-1 clearances, Trontek li-ion batteries now feature a smart BMS and smart charger, the company said.



Samrath Kochar, Founder & CEO said, “It gives us immense pride as a make-in-India company to receive the latest AIS-156 certification for our entire range of e-2W and e-3W li-ion batteries,”

“The revised AIS-156 battery norms required changes in battery—in terms of Design, BMS, charger as well as process in terms of traceability of each battery with respect to items used inside,”

We are also prepared for Phase 2 and will send the batteries for testing accordingly.”, Kochar added.

“While it is important that battery manufacturers comply with AIS-156 standards for battery testing to manufacture safe and quality batteries, it is equally important that customers are aware of battery maintenance and follow the dos and don’ts essential for ensuring passenger safety and longevity of EV batteries”, Kochar added.