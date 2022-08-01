TRL UK to partners Experion Tech to deploy road safety solutions in India

In a bid to enhance road safety in India, the UK government’s erstwhile Road Research Laboratory and a private not-for-profit organisation, TRL UK and Experion Technologies, a global IT solutions company enabling enterprises with future-ready digital solutions, have announced a Joint Venture project – TRL Technologies India. The JV aims to implement digital solutions to bring world-class safety to Indian roads.

Headquartered in Trivandrum, the JV intends to hire local talent to deploy its solutions. TRL Software claims that its ready-to-deploy solutions iROADS and iMAAP – an Infrastructure Asset Management System and a Cloud-Based Accident Analysis System are capable of playing a significant role in road safety. This is particularly relevant given that India suffers nearly 12% of global road fatalities despite accounting for ownership of just two percent of the world’s motor vehicles. The worst affected age group in road accidents is between 18 to 45 years, accounting for close to 70% of total accidental deaths.

TRL has also created the Smart Mobility Living Lab: the world’s first physical and virtual test bed in London, that lets companies test new transport products and services safely on public roads. Speaking on the JV, Dr Paul Zanelli, Managing Director, TRL Technologies said, “With a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is a good time to be building a fresh team with a company that is well known for hiring and training the best. I look forward to working with the team to make roads safer for everyone”