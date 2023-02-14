Transystem Logistics Partners Netradyne for fleet safety solutions

Netradyne, a SaaS company, today announced an agreement to deliver a complete fleet safety solutions package for Transystem Logistics, an integrated supply chain and logistic solutions provider for the automobile market in India.

Transystem Logistics is a joint venture between Mitsui and Transport Corporation of India (TCI). With a large number captive and non-captive fleets, Transystem offers customised logistic solutions to some of the biggest OEMs in India and works on the Japanese principles of maximizing efficiency and time.

In addition to optimising operational costs, Transystem is prioritising on improving driver safety by monitoring trips and providing real-time alerts.

Durgadutt Nedungadi, Vice President – International Business, Netradyne, said, “We are honored that Transystem selects us to support their vision of reducing road fatalities and improving operational efficiencies. Driver•i provides monitoring and driver coaching, which leverages our state-of-the-art AI-enabled safety technologies.”

Sagar Agarwal – SVP, Transystem Logistics Said, “Using Netradyne to support our fleets on the road encourages driver safety behavior. Further, linking incentives to performance summary reports encourages safety practices, thereby reducing exposure to accidents and amplifying our overall quality of services.