Trak N Tell to launch new variants of IntelliPlay to leverage the connected car experience

Trak N Tell, a Gurgaon-based Internet of Things (IoT) company has announced plans to introduce three variants of IntelliPlay, its popular 4G SIM-enabled Android-based car infotainment system.

First launched in 2018, Trak N Tell Intelliplay is so far available in eight variants. Trak N Tell provides GPS-enabled technology products to OEMs, fleet customers, and automotive aftermarkets in India and worldwide.

IntelliPlay assigns a dedicated phone number to the device and comes with an engine immobilizer feature, which allows the car to be remotely immobilized with a single touch to prevent theft. Beyond this, its wide screen enables a host of Android features along with built-in Alexa.

“We plan to launch at least three new versions of the product to cater to the different requirements of customers. The new devices can be easily retrofitted in cars and would fit seamlessly. We are also pleased to see an increase in interest in the connected car space in India, and our goal is to deliver that experience of the luxurious car even to those who cannot afford a connected car,” says Pranshu Gupta, CEO, Trak N Tell.