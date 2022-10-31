Tractors in the 40-50 HP range most demanded in India, Mahindra 575 tops the list

Tractor Junction a leading digital marketplace for farmers in India has released details on the agri-equipment industry in the country.

The company says when it comes to retail demand, the 40-50 HP (horsepower) tops the demand chart, and the top 10 models sold in the country are in the above range. Mahindra & Mahindra 575 – 47 HP topped the list for the highest traction and sales. In terms of the best tractor brand – Mahindra & Mahindra remains highest-selling tractor in India with offerings in almost every segment and various specifications says Tractor Junction findings.

Rajat Gupta, Founder of Tractor Junction said, “Farmers are now buying tractor basis their application or usage. Since majority of India’s farmers have landholdings below 2-3 hectares – the segment of 40-50 HP tractors witnesses’ high traction. This segment of tractors falls in the compact & standard segment, ideal for ploughing and tilling work. Tractors in 40-50 HP segment are most suited for diverse non-agri applications. Thereby allowing a farmer to diversify their income sources, and providing the highest value for money.”

Tractor Junction portal says its portal sees approximately 1 lakh daily users and on a monthly basis the traffic is nearly 35 lakh users. The app boasts a user base of 15,300 daily and 3.76 lakh on a monthly basis.

As per Bain and Company – a leading consulting firm the agri-tech market is expected to grow to become a $30-35 billion (Rs 1,67,480 crore to Rs 2,05,975 crore) opportunity by 2025.

Tech-savy farmers

In terms of user base the portal says its highest users are from the state of Uttar Pradesh, followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

These states are leading the tech-savvy list of farmers who are capitalising on technologies like telematics-based tractors, soil testing, and monitoring farms by drones. This has hugely improved the farm yield and food quality. Various agritech startups in these states are also helping farmers improve yield quality, optimise cost, and ensure food traceability with advanced and digitalised farming technologies.

Furthermore, with Artificial Intelligence-based spectral analytics, image analytics, and sensor analytics, these states are ahead in quality crop management. The tech-driven agriculture is allowing sustainable management of stubble and crop residue for more income generation. And farmers in these regions are now leveraging farming activities through online platforms.