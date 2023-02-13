Toyota’s CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

Koji Sato, who was appointed the next president at Toyota has reportedly introduced a management team that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. He has stressed that electrification is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a next-generation electric vehicle by 2026.

Sato listed the various executives, each with different responsibilities, such as carbon neutrality, safety technology, as well as overseeing regions like North America and Asia. The selection of Sato, currently Toyota’s chief branding officer, as the next chief executive was announced last month. The new leadership takes the helm on April 1.

Toyota, which makes the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan, has billed the move as an effort to stay abreast of social changes like electrification. At times it has been seen as lagging its rivals in EVs.

“The company’s success with hybrids, which have both a battery and a gas engine, and hydrogen fuel cells may be partly behind that perception, ” he added. Sato reiterated that view, noting that Toyota is intent on reducing emissions with models that are already widespread. Most vehicles on the roads today run on gas, he noted.

Toyota bets big on BEV technology

Toyota officials have always said they have BEV technology, which stands for “battery electric vehicles,” or pure EVs. But that market has so far been dominated by the likes of Tesla, Japanese rival Nissan and BYD of China. “We have been working on developing BEVs, but the perception may not have reflected that as well,” he said.

Toyota will also make more intelligent cars that are safer and more fun, Sato said, implying they will link to the net and offer other entertainment features. With its management reshuffle, Toyota’s chief executive and president, Akio Toyoda, who is grandson of the company’s founder, becomes its chairman. Sato has also overseen the Lexus luxury division and Toyota motor racing. The appointments still need shareholders’ approval, scheduled for the company’s next general meeting.