Toyota to launch green hydrogen car in India on pilot basis

Toyota will launch a green hydrogen-based project in India, a step towards introducing an alternative fuel car.

Come March 16, and Japanese carmaker Toyota will launch a green hydrogen-based project in India, a step towards introducing an alternative fuel car, the Centre is agressively looking for. “There will be a pilot project on March 16, in New Delhi where a Toyoto car, manufactured in Japan, will be launched. The car will run on green hydrogen,” Nitin Gadkari, minister for national highways and road transport said at CII Webinar.

While Gadkari have been for quite some time stressing on flexi engine-run cars in view of mitigating environmental hazards, on Saturday, he said, such cars would be seen on the Indian roads in the next six months.

India would soon have cars with flexi engines running on either 100% ethanol or 100% petrol. Though such cars would have hybrid arrangements to run on electric as well. “Hyundai, Suzuki and Toyoto have promised me to launch their products in the market as soon as possible. Cars with flexi engines will be on the roads in the next six months,” Gadkari said.

The government was in a bid to promote operation of construction equipment with bio- CNG and bio-LNG. It was looking forward to fast-track the use of alternative fuel, in transportation in view of the emerging energy criss, especially in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia war.

“Coal is a costly fuel and not commercially-viable. Although ethanol can be produced in abundance, especially in Eastern India with rice bran, green hydrogen would be most efficient,” Gadkari said.

While going aggressive with alternative fuels in the transportation was one of the government’s prime agendas, the government would soon announce a pre-cast policy to promote large scale use of pre cast elements in the construction of national highways that can bring down cost and construction time. The ministry was focusing on highway construction using waste materials like plastics, rubber and others. The Central Road Research Institute, working hand in hand with the ministry, was looking for newer technologies in the areas of road, design, construction and maintenance, Gadkari said.

Envisioning that the technology push would go a long way in highway construction, the government in FY23 would award 297 projects with a length of 12,000 km costing about `2.71 trillion. “The government has already allocated `111 trillion under the national infrastructure pipeline, 18% of which would be spent on the development of the road sector, Gadkari said, adding constructing 600-km long access central greenfield expressway project from Siliguri to Gorakhpur would cost another `40,000 crore.

“Funding the projects won’t be a problem. But, we need to bring in improved and sustainable technology, for which both the private and public sector should go hand in hand,” Gadkari said.

For bringing about logistics efficiency, 35 multi modal logistics parks have been planned, of which foundation for the Yogigopa MMLP in Assam has already been laid. MMLP works are at progress in Nagpur, Chennai and Bangalore and the work at Indore would start soon.

MMPL at Kolkata, Raipur, Jagat, Singur, Sundergarh and Patna are at a drawing board stage. “ These are being planned at a PPP model with an anticipatory layout of `46,000 crore. All these MMLPs will be facilitated with ware housing, container depots, cold storage, packaging and assembling facilities,” Gadkari said.