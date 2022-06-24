Toyota, Suzuki to start manufacturing hybrid SUVs in India from August

Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) and Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki) which inked a MoU for a business alliance in 2017 have announced that the partners will begin production of a new SUV model developed by Suzuki at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s (TKM) plant in India from August.

The partnership builds on Toyota’s strength in electrification and Suzuki’s strength in compact vehicles for joint collaboration in production and in the widespread popularisation of EVs.

The Japanese OEMs aim to promote mutual supply of vehicles globally, which is one of the collaborations in the business partnership. Maruti Suzuki India and TKM will market the new model in India as Suzuki and Toyota models, respectively. The SUV will also be exported to markets outside India including Africa.

The powertrains of the new model to be on sale in India, will be equipped with mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and strong hybrid developed by Toyota. By bringing together strengths of both Toyota and Suzuki through the collaboration, the two companies will be able to provide a wide variety of vehicle electrification technologies to customers and contribute to the acceleration of electrification and the realisation of a carbon-neutral society in India.

Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota Motor Corporation said, “We are pleased to announce the new SUV with Suzuki, a company that has a long history of local involvement in the Indian business. Today, the automotive industry is facing various challenges such as electrification and carbon neutrality. By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realise a society where ‘no-one is left behind’ and ‘everyone can move freely.’”

Toshihiro Suzuki, President, Suzuki Motor Corporation said, “Production of the new SUV at TKM is a project that can contribute to the growth of India through providing eco-friendly mobility needed by customers. We recognise that it is a big milestone toward further deepening our collaboration in the future. We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration.”