Toyota Retails 7328 Units Domestically In January 2022

Toyota has sold a total of 7328 units in January 2022, while the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser together have helped Toyota tap 66% of first-time buyers especially in tier II & III markets.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company sold a total of 7328 units in January 2022. The company had sold a total of 11,126 units in domestic wholesales in the corresponding period last year. TKM also launched the new Camry Hybrid last month which has received a very encouraging response from customers.

Moreover, the company achieved yet another significant milestone last month, with the Toyota Glanza and the Urban Cruiser together clocking cumulative wholesales of over one lakh units, and have helped TKM tap 66% first-time buyers especially in tier II & III markets.

Commenting on the month’s performance, Atul Sood, the Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “We started the new year with the launch of the new Camry Hybrid. Being the only locally manufactured strong, self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India, the Camry Hybrid has created a niche for itself and has received very encouraging customer orders this past month. The Toyota Vellfire too, that defines sustainable luxury and indulgence for Indian customers, continues to garner healthy orders.”

“Last month also witnessed a very important milestone in terms of the Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser clocking cumulative wholesales of over one lakh units. Ever since its launch, the Glanza and the Urban Cruiser have helped TKM garner young-millennial customers who are not only seeking exceptional automobile ownership experience, but also the best balance of economically viable options. Lastly, both the Innova and the Fortuner continue to peak interest, as both the models have robust customer orders and this has increased our order pipeline significantly”, he concluded.