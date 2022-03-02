Toyota registers 38% YoY decline in sales: Sells 8,745 units in February 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has sold 8,745 units in February 2022. The company has registered a 38 per cent YoY (year on year) decline and 19 per cent MoM (month on month) growth in sales.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed its sales figures for the month of February 2022. Last month, the carmaker has managed to sell 8,745 units. The company has registered a 38 per cent YoY (year on year) decline and 19 per cent MoM (month on month) growth in sales.

For reference, this Japanese car manufacturer’s Indian subsidiary sold a total of 14,075 units in the domestic market in February 2021 and a total of 7,328 units in January 2022.

Expressing his views on the performance for the month, Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, TKM, said, “First of all, we would like to thank all our customers for the overwhelming response that the new Camry Hybrid has received, as we have very promising booking orders for the new Camry Hybrid.”

He further added, “Similarly, the overall sentiment in the market continues to remain positive as we witness a steady surge in demand trends. This has also led to a consistent rise in order bookings, especially for the Innova Crysta as well as the Fortuner and as a next step, we are looking forward to cater to the pending orders on our side.”

In other news, Toyota is gearing up to launch the new Hilux pick-up truck in India this month. While the Hilux was unveiled early this year, the prices of this pick-up truck will be revealed this month. In addition, the carmaker will soon launch the updated Toyota Glanza too, which will be a rebadged version of the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno.