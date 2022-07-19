Toyota, NSDC, and ASDC sign MoU to strengthen rural skill enhancement

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) to enhance student skill in rural areas to make the youth more employable through the company’s training initiative, Toyota Technical Education Program (T-TEP).

The MoU was exchanged between Ved Mani Tiwari, Chief Operating Officer and Officiating CEO, NSDC, Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, and Sabari Manohar R, GM, TKM in the presence of Rajeev Chandrasekhar the Minister of State for Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and Vikram Gulati, Executive Vice President, TKM.

Aimed at generating talented and technically skilled professionals for the automobile industry, T-TEP is aligned with the “Skill India Mission” and so far, has been associated with 56 ITI/Polytechnic colleges covering 21 states. Currently, more than 10,000 students have been trained and 70 per cent of the students are working in various automobile companies.

On this occasion, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Minister of State for the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s initiative, in collaboration with NSDC and ASDC, to establish skill development centres across the country with a special focus on rural areas will have a big impact in making the students highly skilled, employable, and future ready. This effort is aligned with the Government of India’s Skill India Mission. The government is committed to encouraging, supporting and collaborating with industry partners like Toyota by providing them with a platform that will boost their efforts in bridging the existing skills gap and help develop a workforce of global standards.”

The Minister further added, “Automotive sector is an important pillar of Indian economy and offers huge scope in the manufacturing economy over the next 5-6 years. India can also be the Principal Pole for the future of the Automobile Sector in India thereby creating huge opportunities for Skilling.”

“The partnership with Toyota is going to be an important one to shape this new direction to Skilling and also serves as a shining example for other manufacturing companies to partner with Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship through NSDC to take PM’s vision of making India a Global Skills Hub forward”.

Speaking on the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO and Officiating CEO, NSDC, said, “Automotive industry is growing tremendously and since 2006 T-TEP has become a benchmark in imparting automotive training and providing immense benefits to the automotive service industry and society at large. By partnering with TKM and ASDC, NSDC will not only be able to build a highly skilled technical workforce, with greater career prospects in the automotive service industry, but also enable youngsters to earn a decent livelihood by providing them with employment opportunities. This partnership will also encourage other automotive players to step forward in making India a Skill Capital of the World.”

Talking about this partnership, Arindam Lahiri, CEO, ASDC, said, “With advancements in technology in the auto industry and unprecedented growth in motorization, we need to ensure that the consumers receive the best-in-class services, especially in rural areas. To align with it we will be needing highly skilled technicians, making it imperative that students at technical training centres have access to advanced technologies and gain hands-on training experience. With this collaboration, training partners will get an opportunity to understand Toyota’s values, best practices, and advanced technologies which will benefit not only the students but also the entire industry, thereby contributing toward the Skill India Mission.”

As a part of this initiative, ASDC will identify the institute as per the requirements and Toyota will support the institute with the latest curriculum covering automobile fundamentals, safety, Toyota values, and basic soft skills. In addition, the company will provide e-learning content, engines, transmissions, practice kits, and train the institute’s faculty through Train The Trainer approach.

Further Toyota dealer partners will support skill development centres in sustenance and extend On-Job-Training to all the students. ASDC would support infrastructure enhancement and ensure student training. TKM, dealer partners and ASDC will also conduct quarterly audits to ensure the training quality. Post successful completion of the T-TEP course, the students will be certified by Toyota, NSDC & ASDC.