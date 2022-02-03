Toyota Kriloskar Motors Halts Hilux Bookings

Unveiled a few weeks ago, Toyota India has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the Hilux pickup. Toyota plans to unveil the pricing of the Hilux in March when deliveries are set to begin.

Unveiled a few weeks ago in India, the Toyota Hilux has gathered an overwhelming response, according to Toyota. In response to this, Toyota India has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the Hilux pickup. Toyota has issued an official statement on the same.

“The iconic Hilux has been recently launched in the Indian market to cater to the needs of customers seeking an incredible lifestyle utility vehicle. We are delighted with the overwhelming response that the Hilux has received from our customers within a fortnight of its launch. We are grateful to our valued customers for their continued trust and confidence in our brand and our enhanced offerings in this whole new product segment.”

“However, in light of various factors impacting our supply, we are unable to meet the heightened demand. Thus, we deeply regret our temporary halt of bookings for the Hilux to avoid any further inconvenience to our customers. We will continue our best efforts to resume the Hilux bookings at the soonest possible opportunity, with our aim to provide the best customer experience.”

Toyota plans to unveil the pricing of the Hilux in March when deliveries are set to begin. The Hilux will go on sale in two variants and draws power from a 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque with a manual gearbox, while the automatic gearbox helps produce 500 Nm of torque. The Hilux gets two drive modes (Eco and Power), while it can carry a payload of 435 kg.