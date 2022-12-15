Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s first regional stockyard in north India comes up in Haryana

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has inaugurated its regional stockyard in Faruknagar, Haryana, which is it’s first in the northern part of India, and the second such in the country. The first regional stockyard came at up in Guwahati in 2020.

The new stockyard will help ensure a leaner and efficient distribution network across the northern region. The strategically located stockyard will reduce delivery time from the current 6-8 days to a maximum of 2 days for dealers in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal and Jammu & Kashmir.

This development by TKM will also benefit customers in the region who will get speedier access to Toyota vehicles as a regional stockyard will ensure deliveries in the shortest possible time to dealers, considering proximity and availability to vast stock of all Toyota vehicles.

The five-acre stockyard has a parking capacity of around 900 vehicles. It will also aid in speed, flexibility, cost reductions and more importantly CO2 reduction for, as dispatches from the Toyota Kirloskar Motor plant to the stockyard will be maximised through trains journeys.

At present, 60% of total Toyota India dispatches take place through trains and the aim is to increase it to 80%, while being able to deliver 5,000 vehicles per month.

Also Read Toyota Kirloskar Motor sells 11,765 units in November 2022

V Wiseline Sigamani, General Manager, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We are elated to announce the inauguration of our first regional stockyard in Haryana. The northern part of India is a very important market for us and the strategic location at Faruknagar, will further enable us to cater to the customer base in this market with ease, keeping our objective of customer-first approach. By being in close proximity to our patrons through the regional stockyard, we are not only able to reduce transit costs but also reduce CO2 emissions significantly in the process, through reduced logistics”.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s current product line-up in India includes the all-new Innova Hycross, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Toyota Glanza. In the premium segment Camry Hybrid and the Vellfire. Recently, the company introduced hybrid technology in its product portfolio with the Innova HyCross as well the Urban Cruiser Hyryder