Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s employees bag Bronze at WorldSkills Competition 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s employees N Akhilesh and S N Karthik Gowda have bagged a bronze medal for India at the Mechatronics Skills during the WorldSkills Competition held in Germany last week.



The duo, before making it through to the WorldSkills arena, progressed through an internal skill competition. They made it to the district, zonal, state, regional, and IndiaSkills competition before progressing to the global stage.

Began in 1950, the WorldSkills Competition is the global hub for skills excellence and development. It is the global space for government, education, industry, and association leaders to discuss relevant and important issues related to skills management.

The participants were selected through a nationwide screening process under the aegis of National Skill Development Council (NSDC) and Electronics Sector Skills Council of India (ESSCI).

Participants from 26 Countries including India, Japan, Korea, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Switzerland, United Kingdom amongst others, showcased their skills during the WorldSkills competition. In the Mechatronics Skills category, India won the bronze, Chinese Taipei bagged silver and Japan received gold.

G Shankara, Vice President, Human Resources and Services from Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said, “N Akhilesh and S.N. Karthik Gowda’s win at the WorldSkills has given our skill development initiatives a much-needed boost,”

“We believe in promoting skill development as the foundation for realizing Atmanirbhar Bharat. We thank the Government of Karnataka and Government of India for promoting and developing young minds through the Skill India Mission.”, he added.

Recently, Likith Kumar Y P from TKM also won the Bronze medal at the WorldSkills competition representing India in Prototype Modeling Skills which was held in Switzerland in September 2022.

In 2007, Toyota established the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI) that offers a three-year rigorous full-time training in automobile assembly, automobile paint, automobile weld and mechatronics to financially challenged students hailing from rural hinterlands across Karnataka state.

TKM, in a statement, said that it has undertaken a major expansion of TTTI with capacity going up from 200 to 1,200 students (academic batch-wise).



“This will be a major boost to the existing skill facility in its Bidadi plant with a focus to scale-up students’ skillset for advanced technologies, by globally certified skilled faculty members of the institute.”, the statement added.