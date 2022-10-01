Toyota Kirloskar Motor wholesales 15,378 vehicles in September

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced its wholesales for the month of September. The carmaker sold 15,378 units, which was 66 percent higher albeit a low base of September 2021 (9,284 units).

In the first half of FY2022 Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s wholesales have crossed the 90,000 unit milestone, which translates to a growth of around 68 percent YoY.

Atul Sood, Associate VP – Sales, and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Last month we launched our latest offering from Toyota, the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the B SUV segment, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder which was first unveiled in July.”

“The brand new SUV from Toyota has received rave reviews, with booking orders exceeding beyond our expectations and further reinforcing customer’s faith and trust in Toyota’s technological prowess. Pricing for the new model has also been very well received by our customers and the market alike, as we have tried to price all the grades of the Hyryder very competitively.”

Sood said that the dispatches of the Hyryder have begun recently.

“Our segment leading models like the Fortuner, Legender and the Innova Crysta Petrol continue to garner customer orders whilst models like the cool new, Glanza continue to clock promising wholesales as well as customer orders,” concluded Sood.