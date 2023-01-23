Toyota Kirloskar Motor Inducts two new directors to its board 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced the elevation of its two senior officials to its Board. Tadashi Asazuma and Swapnesh R. Maru inducted as new Directors in the board of TKM with effect from 19th January 2023.

Tadashi Asazuma currently holds the position of Executive Vice President and heads Sales, Service & Used Car function of TKM. Asazuma brings with him a rich global automobile industry experience of working for Toyota in Japan and regions like the Middle East.

Swapnesh R, Maru, currently serves as the Executive Vice President & Chief Compliance Officer and oversees Finance, Human Resources & Administration, Information Technology, Legal and Corporate Planning at TKM. His experience includes a stint at Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Thailand.