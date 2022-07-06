Toyota Kirloskar Motor enters pre-owned vehicle market in India with Toyota Used Car Outlet

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has entered the pre-owned vehicle market with the launch of the Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) in Bangalore. This the company says makes it becomes the first auto manufacturer in India to offer fully OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) refurbished used cars to the customer.

The pilot operation facility in Bangalore will only buy and sell Toyota pre-owned cars, which later on will be expanded to other geographies.

Every used Toyota car will undergo a detailed inspection at the TKM workshop, prior to refurbishment, to determine the current quality standard of the car thereby ensuring the highest levels of quality and reliability for the end-users of the product.

It will act as a one-roof solution for all Value-Added Services of a Toyota used car Buying experience- including finance, insurance, and accessories. All vehicles at TUCO will go through a comprehensive 203-point inspection based on the global Toyota standards to determine the quality level after due diligence of documentation. Furthermore, the showroom will be digitally integrated so that customers can have a transparent valuation of vehicle history and authenticity. Users will also be able to evaluate their vehicles online by browsing the U Trust website and clicking on ‘Valuate your car’ option.

Vikram Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “India’s used car market continues to grow rapidly every year and TUCO represents our commitment to developing a fair and transparent used car market with increased reliability for our customers and to the Indian society as a whole.”

The company says only those Toyota cars which satisfy all the defined criteria are certified to be sold through TUCO along with certification, warranty, and other value-added services. TKM is also offering the customers with tailor-made finance offers from TFSIN along with personalised RTO assistance for a smooth and quick documentation process.

