Toyota Kirloskar Motor enables education at grassroot level 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently handed over a newly constructed classroom at the Government Pre-University College in Yellapura (Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka) to the college authorities.

According to Toyota, the new classroom, equipped with all the facilities, will ensure a safer and conducive learning environment to over 120 students thus ensuring improvement in the standard of learning experience.

The Government Pre-University College has witnessed a steady increase in enrolments over the years. This had resulted in infrastructural challenges causing shortage of teaching space. Under its CSR umbrella, TKM volunteered to construct a new classroom to upgrade the existing classroom infrastructure.

A Shivaram Hebbar, Labour Minister, Government of Karnataka, said, “Providing quality educational infrastructure in our country’s remotest areas not only fosters a better tomorrow, but also ensures the students have all the facilities for conducive learning environment. We are glad that Toyota has come forward to enhance the education system in the local communities through a holistic approach.”

Sudeep S Dalvi, Senior Vice President, Director, and Chief Communication Officer, TKM said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, it is our duty to ensure the development of rural education system, as it plays a crucial role in overall development of the nation. In line with this direction, we are happy to provide our support for the much needed enhancement of classroom infrastructure of Government Pre-University College, Yellapura.”