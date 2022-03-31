Toyota Hilux Launched At INR 33.99 Lakh Onwards

After unveiling the Toyota Hilux a few months ago, the Japanese carmaker has announced prices for the Hilux pickup. The Toyota Hilux prices start from INR 33.99 lakh onwards and is being offered in three trim levels and two gearbox options.

Grades 4*4 MT Standard 4*4 MT High 4*4 AT High Ex-showroom Price Rs. 33,99,000/- Rs. 35,80,000/- Rs. 36,80,000/- Prices are ex-showroom

Commenting on the announcement of the price of the Toyota Hilux, Tadashi Asazuma, Executive Vice President of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Today, we are happy to announce the price of the Hilux. Ever since its launch, the sophisticated Hilux has managed to win the admiration and hearts of the customers with good responses. With our ‘customer first’ approach, drawing inspiration from the lifestyles of the people, our offering in the whole new lifestyle segment with Hilux is a step ahead to deliver ‘mass happiness to all’. We are grateful to our valued customers for placing their confidence in our brand.”

“The Toyota Hilux is the epitome of world-class engineering, unparalleled safety, and best-in-class comfort, all perfectly channelled to create the incredible lifestyle utility vehicle for those who enjoy adventure, thrill, and creating enduring memories with friends and family,” he added.

The Toyota Hilux is offered with a standard, 2.8-litre four-cylinder diesel engine capable of producing 201 bhp and 420 Nm of torque with a manual gearbox, while the automatic gearbox helps produce 500 Nm of torque. The Hilux gets two drive modes (Eco and Power), while it can carry a payload of 435 kg.

The Hilux is a capable off-roader and can wade water up to 700 mm, and gets electronic differential locks, a tyre angle monitor, a limited-slip differential, and other electronic aids such as Downhill Assist Control and Active Traction Control.