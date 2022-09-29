Toyota global vehicle output rises 44.3% in August, record for the month

Toyota said on Thursday its global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas.

The announcement offers a temporary bit of relief for the Japanese automaker, which has been under scrutiny over whether it can stick to its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing.

Vehicle production soared 44.3 percent in August year-on-year, the first increase since March. The world’s largest automaker by sales produced 766,683 vehicles worldwide last month, above its target of around 700,000 and above the year-ago output of 531,448.

Output increased mainly overseas, with domestic production up 5.6 percent year-on-year and overseas production jumping by 65.1percent from a year ago, also a record rise for the month of August.

Toyota was able to secure more semiconductor components than anticipated primarily in Asia, a region with strong consumer demand, as chips shortage eased, a spokesperson said.

Production in the first five months of the current fiscal year that started in April is now 6.7percent short of the company’s initial plans, as opposed to 10.3 percent last month, according to Reuters calculation based on company data. The company gives out monthly production targets.

Overseas sales also hit a record for the month of August, driven by a rebound from a decline in sales last year due to coronavirus outbreaks in China and the rest of Asia.

Overseas sales rose by 8.9 percent in August year-on-year to 694,272 vehicles, while in Japan they fell by 25.8 percent to 82,775 vehicles because parts supply shortage and COVID-19 outbreaks disrupted production.

Toyota President Akio Toyoda is set to attend the U.S. national dealers convention on Thursday in Las Vegas, marking his first in-person appearance before U.S. dealers since the pandemic.

Toyota’s U.S. production numbers went up by 11.9 percent in August year-on-year, the first increase since March, thanks to increases in production capacity and the fact that shortages of semiconductors and other components forced suspensions at U.S. factories last year.

Its U.S. sales, on the other hand, fell 9.8percent last month.