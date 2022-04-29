Toyota announces price hike for Urban Cruiser and Glanza

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced a price hike for the Urban Cruiser sub-4 metre SUV and the newly-launched Glanza premium hatchback. Toyota says that the price hike is to offset the increase in input costs.

In an official statement issued by the Japanese carmaker, it said, “TKM today indicated that the company is planning to realign the prices of Toyota Urban Cruiser and Toyota Glanza, with effect from 1st May 2022. This hike is necessitated to partially offset the increase in input costs.”

“The overall price increase has been tapered down considering the impact on our valued customers. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs and requirements of our customers by consciously minimizing the impact of rising costs on consumers.”